Student killed and opposition leader detained as bread protests grip Sudan
Bread prices more than doubled this week as flour manufacturers raised prices amid dwindling wheat supplies after the government decided to stop importing grain and allowed private companies to do so.
A Sudanese man leaves a bakery with a bag of bread in the capital Khartoum on January 5, 2018. Angry Sudanese queued outside bakeries in Khartoum as bread prices doubled overnight, with bakers blaming a government decision to stop importing wheat. Men, women and children had to wait for nearly an hour to to buy bread, while several bakery operators said price hikes on flour meant they would be forced to stop production entirely. / AFP
January 7, 2018

Protests over rising bread prices broke out across Sudan on Sunday, leading to the death of a student and the arrest of a prominent opposition leader as authorities confiscated newspapers and looked to clamp down on growing unrest.

The demonstrations followed a similar protest in the southeastern city of Sennar on Saturday after bread prices doubled following the government's announcement late last month that it was eliminating subsidies in its 2018 budget.

In the southeastern city of al-Damazin, police fired tear gas on Sunday as about 400 demonstrators chanted "No, no to price rises!" and some burned tyres, a local resident said.

Austerity measures

The removal of subsidies is part of austerity measures as the country struggles in the face of inflation running at about 25 percent and an acute shortage of hard currency that has sapped import activity.

Austerity measures in Sudan have sparked sporadic public protests in the past few years. Amnesty International says that up to 185 people may have been killed in 2013 when thousands took to the streets in demonstrations against fuel price increases.

Protests have since been much smaller and the main opposition parties have called for peaceful demonstrations against the bread price rises.

Protests spread to downtown Khartoum on Sunday as well as three cities to the south; the southwestern cities of Nyala and Geneina; as well as al Damazin, residents in these areas said.

A high school student was killed and six others wounded in Geneina during the protests, a statement from the Geneina governor said. It did not give a reason for the death but said the incident would be investigated.

Authorities arrested Omar Al Dageir, the president of one of the country's largest opposition groups, the Sudanese Congress Party, members of the party said.

Authorities also blocked the sale of six daily newspapers carrying critical coverage of the subsidy cut and price rises, editors of the papers told Reuters.

The ministry of interior could not be reached for comment.

Sudan has begun a series of economic reforms in line with International Monetary Fund recommendations to try to bolster the economy, months after a US decision to lift sanctions raised hopes that badly needed investment may return.

This month Sudan devalued its pound currency to 18 per US dollar, more than double its previous peg of 6.7 pounds to the dollar. The rate on the black market hit about 29 pounds to the dollar last week.

