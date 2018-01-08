WORLD
2 MIN READ
French PM visits China as the new 'go-to' country, post-Brexit
European eyes will be firmly on China this week as French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for his first visit in the country, as part of France's strategy to restore the republic to its "former glory."
French PM visits China as the new 'go-to' country, post-Brexit
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in China on Monday to meet the country's President Xi Jinping. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 8, 2018

A new kind of West prepares to meet the East. Emmanuel Macron arrives in China on Monday, his first Asian visit as French President and with little guess about what's at stake. On New Year's eve, the nation's youngest leader since Napoleon leader made his desires clear: a stronger Europe to "face China."

But while the rhetoric is strong, both Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping know they'll need to work together.

"There's a bunch of international problems they need to address, so I think this is really a visit to establish open channels of communication, to develop a personal rapport between both of them,” Roland Vogt, Associate Professor of European Studies, Hong Kong University said.

Among those global problems: the war in Syria and an erratic North Korea. As permanent members of the UN Security Council, these are issues neither country can ignore.

But on a nuclear Pyongyang, France doesn't have much to offer.

Joel Labi has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us