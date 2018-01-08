WORLD
Steve Bannon backs off from explosive comments about Trump's son
"Donald Trump, Jr is both a patriot and a good man. He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around," Bannon says.
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon (L) attends a meeting between US President Donald Trump and congressional leaders to discuss trade deals at the at the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington US, February 2, 2017. / Reuters Archive
January 8, 2018

President Donald Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon on Sunday backed away from derogatory comments ascribed to him about Trump's son in a new book that sparked White House outrage and could threaten Bannon's influence as a would-be conservative power broker.

Bannon, ousted from the White House in August, was quoted in Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, by journalist Michael Wolff, as saying a June 2016 meeting with a group of Russians attended by Donald Trump Jr. and his father’s top campaign officials was “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

The president responded by saying Bannon had lost his mind, and the White House suggested the hard-right news site Breitbart News had part ways with Bannon as its executive chairman.

Bannon said in a statement released on Sunday that his comments were directed at Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, and not aimed at the president's son.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
