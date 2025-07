Taiz is a frontline city in Yemen's war, with rebel forces blockading almost all the entrances to the city.

There's now only one route to Taiz, that used to be Yemen's second-most populous city, with a dry river bed and a mountain road along the way.

Every other road is controlled by Houthi rebels, who have imposed a blockade for over two years.

TRT World's Middle East Reporter, Abubakr Al-Shamahi took that road into the city, where a humanitarian disaster is unfolding.