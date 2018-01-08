At least 24 civilians were killed in air strikes on residential areas in the opposition-held province of Idlib in northwestern Syria late Sunday, according to a volunteer first responders group.

Sources from the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, said 12 people were killed in raids that targeted Falul village.

Air strikes also killed three civilians in Kafr Nabl town, two in Abu Adh Dhuhu town, three in Sheikh Ahmad village, and four in al Gadfa and Kansafra villages, sources said.

The areas were the target of numerous attacks throughout the night, they added.

It is not yet clear which party carried out the raids which came shortly after at least 30 people were killed in four explosions in Idlib on Sunday.

Idlib falls within a network of de-escalation zones, endorsed by Turkey, Russia and Iran, in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

More than 90 civilians were killed and over 200 others injured in attacks in de-escalation zones in Idlib in the past three weeks.

The civil war in Syria began in 2011 after Bashar al Assad launched a crackdown on anti-government protesters.

The conflict has so far claimed over 400,000 lives and displaced millions of people, creating the world's one of the worst humanitarian crisis in recent history.