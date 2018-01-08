Turkish Cypriots have voted in an election which could have a large impact on whether reunification talks resume.

The ruling party of the prime minister of Northern Cyprus was leading parliamentary elections on Sunday but will probably still need to form a coalition, partial results showed.

The vote comes ahead of presidential polls later this month in the Greek-majority Republic of Cyprus, with peace efforts on hold until both sets of elections are over.

Negotiations over a united Cyprus collapsed in Switzerland last year and the Turkish Cypriot president will be hoping for a government that will support his position.

TRT World s Andrew Hopkins reports.