Three-times grand slam champion Andy Murray underwent hip surgery on Monday and is determined to return to action in time for this year's Wimbledon.

Murray posted on Facebook that the surgery in Melbourne was "successful" and he will "come back from this."

The 30-year-old Briton has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon last July and despite coming through a one-set exhibition in Abu Dhabi last week, the Briton decided to focus on rehabilitation.

He has slipped to 16th in the world rankings since being beaten by American Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Murray attempted a comeback at the US Open in August but was forced to withdraw two days before the start of the tournament.

Another former world number one, Novak Djokovic, faces a race against time to recover from an elbow injury after pulling out of the Qatar Open.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed both Djokovic and current world number one Rafa Nadal, who is recovering from a knee injury, will be ready for the first grand slam of the year starting on January 15.