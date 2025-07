Lack of sanitation is causing a cholera crisis in Zambia where the government has taken extraordinary measures, such as banning street vendors and public gatherings, in the capital Lusaka to wipe out the disease.

The cholera outbreak has infected around 2,000 people in the past three months and more than fifty of them are no longer alive.

And as TRTWorld'sMutuna Chanda reports, the outbreak isn't just affecting people's health.