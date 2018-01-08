Jerusalem should be the shared capital of both "Israeli and Palestinian states," British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday, following a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki.

"I reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and the two-state solution, the urgent need for renewed peace negotiations, and the UK’s clear and longstanding position on the status of Jerusalem," Johnson said.

"It should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states."

“The UK-Palestinian relationship is strong and long-standing and it was a pleasure to meet Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki to discuss our shared desire to strengthen it further," he added.

UK's stance on Jerusalem

British Prime Minister Theresa May had reacted to US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as the official capital of Israel last month.

“We want to see a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and Palestinians; we believe that should be based on a two-state solution that should be a sovereign and viable Palestinian state but also a secure and safe Israel,” May told lawmakers at the House of Commons.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem — occupied by Israel since 1967 — might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Trump illegitimately recognised on December 6 Jerusalem as the capital of Israel despite worldwide opposition.