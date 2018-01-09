WORLD
2 MIN READ
Polish PM sacks defence and foreign ministers in cabinet reshuffle
Defence minister Antoni Macierewicz, foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski and environment minister Jan Szyszko lose jobs as Premier Morawiecki tries to mend ties with EU partners.
Polish PM sacks defence and foreign ministers in cabinet reshuffle
This file photo taken on September 26, 2017 in Warsaw shows then Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki walking in a corridor. / AFP Archive
January 9, 2018

Poland's new right-wing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki sacked his defence and foreign ministers in a major cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, as he seeks to mend ties with the country's EU partners.

Controversial defence minister Antoni Macierewicz and foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski lost their jobs along with environment minister Jan Szyszko, among others.

Poland's ruling conservatives  replaced Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as the country's new prime minister on December 7, 2017, as the party geared up for a series of elections in the coming years.

Morawiecki, who has also been a deputy prime minister, had replaced the largely popular Beata Szydlo, marking the midpoint of the parliamentary term and in what is the beginning of an expected broader government reshuffle.

Local elections will be held in 2018, parliamentary in 2019 and presidential in 2020 in the country.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us