Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday said that Syrian regime forces were targeting the moderate opposition “on the pretext of fighting Al Nusra terror group.”

Cavusoglu warned that such a move would undermine the political settlement process in Syria.

Ankara also summoned the ambassadors of Russia and Iran to complain about Syrian regime forces' violation of the borders of the Idlib de-escalation zone, Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Tuesday.

Turkey asked the envoys to urge the Syrian regime in Damascus to end the border violations, the sources said.

Russia and Iran strongly support Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's regime, while Turkey backs some of the groups opposed to him.

One of the main rebel forces in the northwestern province of Idlib is Hayat Tahrir al Sham, which is being led by members of former Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria known as Al Nusra Front.

Asked in parliament about the latest developments in Idlib, Cavusoglu told reporters that the sides who would soon be coming together for the upcoming Sochi talks should not be engaged in such acts, adding that the regime forces' actions would “hamper the prospects for a political solution.”

On Sunday, at least 24 civilians were killed in airstrikes on residential areas of Idlib, according to a volunteer first-responders group.

The raids came shortly after at least 30 people were killed in four explosions in the city.

Idlib falls within a network of de-escalation zones – endorsed by Turkey, Russia and Iran – in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

More than 90 civilians were killed and over 200 others injured in attacks in de-escalation zones in Idlib in the past three weeks.

Syrian National Dialogue Congress

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress will be held in the Russian city of Sochi on January 29-30 and 1,700 participants are expected to attend, with the exception of groups Turkey considers terrorist.

Turkey had previously vetoed the involvement of the PYD – which it considers the Syrian branch of the PKK terror organisation. It has also vetoed any group related to the PYD at the talks.

The presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran met in Sochi on November 22 to discuss the impact of the Astana peace talks and any changes to the de-escalation zones across Syria.

The presidents of these countries also agreed to hold a Syrian National Dialogue Congress at the same summit in the Russian city.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN officials.