WORLD
4 MIN READ
Syrian regime says Israel hit its territory with jets and missiles
Israeli jets and ground-to-ground missiles struck Syria, says Syrian regime forces after Israeli prime minister reiterated he would do what was needed to stop Hezbollah gaining "game-changing" Iranian weapons.
Syrian regime says Israel hit its territory with jets and missiles
Smoke rises following explosions in Syria, seen from the occupied Golan Heights, September 23, 2014. (File photo) / AP
January 9, 2018

Syrian regime forces have said that Israel launched missiles targeting its outposts near Damascus in a wave of three pre-dawn attacks Tuesday and claimed that the regime air force hit one of the Israeli jets and shot down several of the missiles.

The Syrian regime air defence confronted the early morning attacks on outposts in the area of al Qutayfah in the Damascus countryside, according to a statement by the regime forces.

Several missiles were first launched from Lebanese airspace at 2:40am (local time), followed by two ground-to-ground missiles at 3:04am that were launched from the occupied Golan Heights and four missiles at 4:14 am, launched from the Tiberias area, or the Sea of Galilee, in northern Israel, the statement said.

The regime said Israeli jets fired a final barrage of four rockets from inside Israel, one of which was intercepted by the regime air defences while the others caused material damage.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the matter. 

TRT World Defence Analyst, Oubai Shahbandar reports.

Israel's policy on Syrian territory

Israel has pledged to prevent Syrian territory being used for Iran to set up bases or transfer high-quality weaponry to Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking to ambassadors of NATO countries in Israel on Tuesday, said the policies had not changed.

"We have a long-standing policy to prevent the transfer of game-changing weapons to Hezbollah from Syrian territory," Netanyahu said. "This policy has not changed, we back it up as necessary with action."

Israel has carried out dozens of air strikes inside Syria in the course of war in Syria, against what it says are suspected arms shipments believed to be bound for Lebanon's Hezbollah, which is fighting alongside Syrian regime forces. Tuesday's strike was the first this year.

'Flagrant Israeli aggression'

The regime forces statement described the attack as a "flagrant Israeli aggression" and renewed its warning of the dangerous repercussions of such attacks, holding Israel "fully responsibility for its consequences."

Some Syrian opposition-affiliated media reported that the Israeli planes targeted a Syrian regime forces depot while the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the depots belonged to both Hezbollah and the regime forces, adding that the strikes caused a series of explosions and a fire on site as well as serious material damage.

The (SOHR), which monitors the war in Syria through a network of activists on the ground, said there was no immediate word on any casualties.

The exact target could not be independently confirmed. 

Al Qutayfah is in the northeastern suburbs of Damascus where Syrian Republican Guard units are known to have major outposts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us