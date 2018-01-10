WORLD
Pakistan's first cadet college for girls training future leaders
The first cadet college for girls in Pakistan, where girls are still not allowed in such elite schools, will train its future military leaders and fight gender-biased attitudes.
January 10, 2018

In a deeply conservative northwest province of Pakistan, the first cadet college for girls is training its future military leaders and fighting gender-biased attitudes.

The college is based in Pakistan's conservative Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the north, in the town of Mardan, which has been at the receiving end of many militant attacks.

All girls here could dream about was merely to be able to step outside. But now they are marching ahead to the beat of a drill instructor.  

Drill practice

Hundreds of boys study at cadet colleges across Pakistan. But girls are still not allowed in such elite schools. The college at Mardan is one exception and hopes are running high.

"I'm feeling very, very, very proud because the women...because they have to know that they are leaders, that they are born leaders,” Zainab Salman, cadet school pupil says.

TRT World’s Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
