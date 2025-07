Taiz was once Yemen's cultural capital, but like Syria's Aleppo and Iraq's Mosul, much of it now lies in ruins.

The Red Cross says the city is now a case in point for how destructive urban warfare can be.

Pro-government militias liberated the city from Houthi rebels last year, but the memory of the fighting is still fresh for the residents that stayed.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Taiz.