WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen's cancer patients face uphill battle amid war
The destruction of a cancer hospital in the embattled city of Taiz has dimmed hopes for cancer patients as they struggle to find adequate treatment.
Yemen's cancer patients face uphill battle amid war
Vital provisions such as food, medicine, fuel, medical equipment, batteries, solar panels and more are not getting through to Yemen due to a Saudi-led blockade. January 11, 2018 / TRTWorld
January 11, 2018

Yemeni cancer patients are struggling to find treatment after fighting destroyed the only cancer hospital in the besieged city of Taiz. 

"We want people to help us. This disease has become widespread. The medicine supply is starting to decrease. We want people to help, because there are a lot of cancer patients in Yemen, " says a cancer patient, Khatima Saeed. 

Houthi rebels, who swept across Yemen in 2014 when they overthrew former president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi's internationally-recognised government in 2015, hold the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, where most of the country's 25 million people live.

The conflict – widely seen as a proxy war between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran – has displaced more than two million people, caused a cholera epidemic and pushed the country to the brink of famine. At least 10,000 people have been killed.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Taiz. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us