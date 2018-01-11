Anthologies are usually labelled as weak competition for series with recurring characters and consistent storylines.

However, fan favourite Black Mirror with its intriguing, self-contained episodes has been receiving worldwide acclaim for its reinvention of the format.

And its much awaited latest season has recently been released to critical acclaim.

To coast off the buzz of Black Mirror's recent success, we decided it was time to reminisce about past anthology shows that hold a special place in pop culture history.

Here’s a list of shows from TRT World that manages to bend the rules of small-screen storytelling.

Masters of Horrors

Devised by movie journalist-turned-filmmaker Mick Garris to showcase the works of today’s most sought-after genre directors, Masters of Horrors became one of the few scary anthologies to become a critical and financial hit.

The success of the series led Garris to create a similar programme, Fear Itself, which failed in ratings due to tough competition from the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Amazing Stories

This was director Steven Spielberg’s own throwback to the cult shows he grew up watching.

Amazing Stories follows the Amblin Entertainment formula of mixing emotional drama, comedy and mystery.

Critics believe the show was American network NBC’s excuse to lure the star filmmaker to work in television.

Despite winning a total of five Emmys in 1986 and 1987, the programme failed to impress critics.

Room 104

The latest tv creation from the highly productive filmmaking team, the Duplass Brothers, Room 104 was lauded for the new aesthetic it brought to the small screen.

The show also gained critical acclaim for its use of a single hotel room to tell its stand-alone stories about the characters staying at the fictional resort.

The Twilight Zone

The show that is described by the media as the most popular anthology, The Twilight Zone, came about when veteran showrunner Rod Serling, decided to create stories that bend the traditional conventions of television.

Becoming an ever-enduring influence on filmmakers around the globe, this sci-fi fantasy triumphed at awards such as the Golden Globes, the Emmys and the much respected Hugos.

Alfred Hitchcock Presents

Conceived at the height of the master of suspense’s career, Alfred Hitchcock Presents became an instant phenomenon by bringing the cinematic experience to the common household for the first time.

Top Hollywood talents such as Robert Altman, Ida Lupino and Steve Mcqueen were among the big names to help create a star-studded persona for the show.

Audience engaging stories from popular authors like Roald Dahl and Cornell Woolrich helped it enjoy a record of 10 seasons.