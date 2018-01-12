WORLD
2 MIN READ
South African grannies are fighting old age with boxing
As studies show, exercise helps to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. A group of grandmothers in South Africa are taking it to new levels by sparring and jabbing punching bags twice a week.
South African grannies are fighting old age with boxing
Grannies take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. / Reuters
January 12, 2018

Boxing is a tough sport, but so are the grannies of Cosmo City, a suburb in South Africa's economic capital Johannesburg.

Aged between 75 and 80 years old, they box to fight the aches and pains of old age and to keep fit.

The gym offers two sessions a week that include cardio and boxing exercises like sparring and hitting the punching bag.

Eventually they can challenge each other inside the ring.

Constant Ngubane says boxing is therapeutic and she has been telling all her friends to try it out.

"I tell other grannies that they should come to the gym, because it is like a doctor itself. Personally, I feel young, I feel like I am 16, but my age is 80," she said.

Members at the gym have also become close friends, something that has helped many of them deal with the loneliness and isolation that often comes with old age.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us