Boxing is a tough sport, but so are the grannies of Cosmo City, a suburb in South Africa's economic capital Johannesburg.

Aged between 75 and 80 years old, they box to fight the aches and pains of old age and to keep fit.

The gym offers two sessions a week that include cardio and boxing exercises like sparring and hitting the punching bag.

Eventually they can challenge each other inside the ring.

Constant Ngubane says boxing is therapeutic and she has been telling all her friends to try it out.

"I tell other grannies that they should come to the gym, because it is like a doctor itself. Personally, I feel young, I feel like I am 16, but my age is 80," she said.

Members at the gym have also become close friends, something that has helped many of them deal with the loneliness and isolation that often comes with old age.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has more on the story.