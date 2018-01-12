WORLD
2 MIN READ
Life after Gaddafi : Libya's Tawergha remains a ghost town
Libyan families displaced from the town of Tawergha still live in camps and makeshift houses across Libya after being driven out by militias following the 2011 Arab Spring.
Life after Gaddafi : Libya's Tawergha remains a ghost town
Libyan families displaced from the Libya town of Tawergha after being driven out by militias following the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that evolved into a ruinous civil war can return in February. / TRTWorld
January 12, 2018

Tawergha, located some 38 kilometers south of Misrata, has been a ghost town since the ousting of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The town was used as a staging ground for attacks on Misrata during the uprising that eventually toppled and killed long-time dictator Gaddafi in 2011.

Anti-Gaddafi militias, mainly from Misrata, ransacked the town and drove out its residents, believing they had aided Gaddafi's forces. 

Since then, residents of the town have been living in camps and makeshift settlements in poverty across Libya and were banned from returning home. 

However, the UN-backed government said in December that Libyan families displaced from the town would be allowed to return home in February after more than a year of negotiations.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Is Britain ready to hold Israel accountable?
By Dr H.A. Hellyer
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us