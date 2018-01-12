Air strikes and clashes near Abu Adduhur military airport, in the southern province of Idlib, have forced many to flee their homes.

Many of them have been forced to pay hefty sums to find a safe location to put up their tents.

Video footage obtained by Reuters showed many Syrians in a makeshift camp in Batabo area on Thursday.

Syrian regime forces have retaken scores of villages in recent weeks near the provincial border between Idlib and Hama, with the help of Iran-backed militias and Russian air power.

They have progressed towards the Abu Adduhur Military airport, where opposition forces completely ousted the army in 2015.

On Thursday, the opposition fighting under the banner of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) also launched a counter-attack against Syrian regime forces and their allies in Idlib province.

Local sources said fierce battles were underway in the area and army advances were continuing.

The recent intensification of fighting affected the lives of Syrian people as regime air strikes force them to flee their homes.

"We were displaced from Abu Adduhur area following air strikes. You had no chance to walk due to the air strikes. We were not happy to be driven away. Who wants to leave their house during winter? We have children too," says Um Omar, a Syrian displaced woman.

The fighting and air strikes in the area have forced more than 60,000 people to leave their homes since November 1, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The forces had advanced to within three kilometres of the air base on Wednesday, said a military media unit run by Lebanon's Hezbollah, which fights on the Syrian regime's side.

Turkey warns against new migration wave

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday said an increased offensive in Idlib province will spark a new migration wave, calling on Russia and Iran to warn Syrian regime authorities over attacks.

"Carrying out increased attacks in Idlib will cause new migration waves and vicitimisation there. This is very dangerous and wrong," Yildirim told reporters after Friday prayers.

Turkey has been deploying forces inside northern Idlib and setting up bases there after agreeing with Iran and Russia to establish a "de-escalation zone" in Idlib and nearby areas.

"It is very wrong for the Assad regime to launch an offensive, without differentiating civilians, in order to gain land while the initiative by Turkey, Russia and Iran on a lasting peace in Syria has made progress," Yildirim said.

Yildirim also said the attacks would only damage the peace process in Syria.

Opposition stronghold

Idlib province is the largest opposition-held area in Syria and is situated on the border with Turkey.

One of the main group in the city is Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), which three guarantor states (Turkey, Russia and Iran) designate as a terrorist group.

HTS is being led by members of the former Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria, known as Al Nusra Front.

Although Idlib falls within a network of de-escalation zones – endorsed by Turkey, Russia and Iran – in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited, regime forces and their allies have been on the offensive since late October in the city.

The regime offensive in the region has displaced tens of thousands of people, who have fled toward areas close to the Turkish border.

Opposition forces this week launched a counter-attack against Syrian regime forces and their allies in Idlib.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier has said that Syrian regime forces were targeting the moderate opposition “on the pretext of fighting Al Nusra terror group.”

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.