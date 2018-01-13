TÜRKİYE
Turkish military convoy dispatched to Syrian border
The deployments, sent as reinforcements to the Turkish border units in Hatay, follow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call on PKK/YPG militants in the Afrin district of Syria's Aleppo province to surrender.
File photo shows Turkish soldiers on an armored personnel carrier as part of a Turkish military convoy. / Reuters Archive
January 13, 2018

A military convoy which includes tanks were dispatched Syrian border in Turkey's southern Hatay province, a security source said on Saturday.

Video footage available with Analdolu Agency showed a group of five tanks loaded on trucks and driven on an unpaved road.

A military source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media, said that the tanks were sent as reinforcements to the Turkish border units.

The military movement follows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call on PKK/YPG militants in the Afrin district of Syria's Aleppo province to surrender.

Erdogan said Saturday that any venture in the region "has no chance of success" if Turkey has no consent in it, referring to the YPG's effort to settle in Syria's northern regions along the Turkish border.

Turkey will interfere "if the terrorists in Afrin do not surrender," Erdogan also said, adding that Turkish forces "are destroying the western wing of this corridor with the Idlib operation."

On Saturday, Turkish artillery units based in Turkey's southern Hatay province and Syria's Idlib hit PKK/PYD positions in Afrin's Bosoufane, Cindirese, Deir Bellout and Rajo districts.

The PYD/YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU.

Since the PKK launched its terror campaign in 1984, an estimated 40,000 people have been killed in Turkey in related violence.

SOURCE:AA
