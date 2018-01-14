WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuelan talks in Dominican Republic end without agreement
Representatives of the Venezuelan government and opposition said they made strides during the talks but needed more time. The next round of talks will begin in the Dominican Republic on January 18.
Venezuelan talks in Dominican Republic end without agreement
Julio Borges (R), former president of Venezuela's National Assembly and lawmaker of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), addresses the media during talks with delegates of President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on January 13, 2018. / Reuters
January 14, 2018

Members of Venezuela's leftist government and opposition concluded a round of talks in the Dominican Republic on Saturday, failing to reach a deal to address the country's political and economic crisis.

Saying they had made strides but needed more time, the parties announced another round of talks to begin in the Dominican Republic on January 18.

The result prolongs the standoff between the government and the opposition, who have tried and failed for years to strike a pact. The two sides last met for talks in December.

Nevertheless, Dominican President Danilo Medina, who led the negotiations, expressed optimism about the progress made during the round.

"Although we have made extremely important advances, we still have pending matters that must be discussed," he said at a press conference following the end of the talks.

Representatives from Bolivia, Chile, Mexico and Nicaragua also participated in the discussions.

The parties did not detail where they had made progress.

As millions of Venezuelans grapple with shortages of food and basic goods, the opposition leaders are demanding that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accept humanitarian assistance from abroad, in addition to releasing several hundred jailed political activists.

"These days and hours of intense work are not enough to achieve what our people, the Venezuelan people, need to have an avenue, a path of hope," said Julio Borges, who is the president of the country's National Assembly that is controlled by the opposition, at the press conference.

For its part, the government wants the opposition's help in pushing for the elimination of sanctions levied last year by US President Donald Trump's administration.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us