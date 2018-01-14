WORLD
2 MIN READ
Liberia's governing party expels President Johnson Sirleaf
Johnson Sirleaf denies the party's allegations that she held inappropriate private meetings with election magistrates before the vote last year.
Liberia's governing party expels President Johnson Sirleaf
Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf attends a Reuters interview ahead of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Summit in the capital Nairobi December 14, 2015. / Reuters Archive
January 14, 2018

Liberia's governing Unity Party has expelled the country's outgoing president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, whom they accuse of meddling in last year's presidential elections in which its candidate suffered a bruising defeat.

Johnson Sirleaf, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who has been in power for 12 years, denies the party's allegations that she held inappropriate private meetings with election magistrates before the October 10.

Four other party officials were also expelled, the party said in a statement distributed on Sunday.

"The behaviour of the expelled persons ... constitutes sabotage and undermined the existence of the party," said the statement announcing the decision, which was taken by the party's executive committee late on Saturday.

Former football star George Weah defeated the Unity Party's Joseph Boakai in a landslide, marking the first democratic transition of power in Liberia - a nation founded by freed American slaves - in over 70 years. 

Johnson Sirleaf was not allowed to run for re-election due to constitutional term limits. A split between her and Boakai burst into the open during the campaign.

The statement said Johnson Sirleaf and the other members had violated rules, including a requirement to support all Unity Party candidates in elections.

Weah will be sworn in later this month.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us