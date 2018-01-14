WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK party suspends leader's girlfriend over Markle remarks
Jo Marney apologises for the "shocking language" she used in a series of text messages to a friend, but says her words have been "taken out of context."
UK party suspends leader's girlfriend over Markle remarks
This file photo taken on January 09, 2018 shows Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle arriving for their visit to Reprezent 107.3FM community radio station in Brixton, south west London on January 9, 2018. / AFP
January 14, 2018

The UK Independence Party on Sunday suspended the membership of the girlfriend of the party's leader after she reportedly made racist remarks about Prince Harry's fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle.

In a statement, Jo Marney apologised for the "shocking language" she used in a series of text messages to a friend, but said her words had been "taken out of context."

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that the 25-year-old Marney, who describes herself as a model and actor, made offensive comments about Markle and black people, including calling them "ugly."

UKIP leader Henry Bolton said Marney's membership in the party, known for its anti-European Union stance, was suspended immediately. Marney doesn't hold an official post in the party.

Markle, who will wed Harry in May, has spoken publicly and written about being proudly biracial, and also about how it affected her acting career.

Last year, Harry criticised some media reports and online comments for drawing negative attention to Markle's African-American heritage.

The prince issued a strongly worded statement condemning the "outright sexism and racism" in some comments about Markle, and said some articles with "racial undertones" crossed the line.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us