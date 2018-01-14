WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuelans continue to flee to Colombia in search of a new life
The Colombian government estimates there are some 470,000 Venezuelans in the country. Some visit just to buy or sell groceries, while others begin lives from scratch, often working informally
Venezuelans continue to flee to Colombia in search of a new life
People queue to try to find a spot on a bus to travel to the city of San Antonio near the Colombian border at the bus station in San Cristobal, Venezuela December 14, 2017. / Reuters
January 14, 2018

Venezuelans fleeing acute food shortages, high crime and political unrest have flooded across the border to Colombia in recent years. 

Some visit just to buy or sell groceries, while others begin lives from scratch, often working informally and without visas.

Last year Colombia extended permits for Venezuelans in a humanitarian measure - the government estimates there are some 470,000 Venezuelans in the country.

There has long been diplomatic tension between the neighboring governments. 

Santos has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of destroying democracy in Venezuela, while Maduro has said Colombia is part of an international conspiracy seeking to overthrow his government.

TRT World'sDimitri O'Donnell reports from the town of Cucuta at the border with Venezuela. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us