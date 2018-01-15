WORLD
Double suicide attack kills dozens in Baghdad
At least 38 people are killed and 105 other people wounded in the attack as two suicide bombers blew themselves up in Al Tayyaran square in central Baghdad.
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq January 15, 2018. / Reuters
January 15, 2018

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a busy street market in central Baghdad on Monday, in back-to-back explosions that killed at least 38 people, Iraqi health and police officials said.

The attackers struck during rush hour in the city's Tayyaran Square, which is usually crowded by labourers seeking work.

The twin explosions also wounded at least 105 people, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

Earlier reports by spokesmen from the Health Ministry and the Interior Ministry had 26 killed and at least 16 dead, respectively, and dozens wounded.

Ambulances rushed to the scene as security forces sealed off the area with yellow tape.

Slippers could be seen scattered about on the blood-stained pavement as cleaners hurried to clear the debris. Photographs posted on social media showed lifeless bodies and pieces of limbs.

TRT World spoke to journalist Ammar Karim from the Iraqi capital.

The bombing was carried out by two men who detonated vests packed with explosives, Iraqi officials said.

Tayyaran Square is a bustling centre of commerce and a place where day labourers gather in the early morning waiting for jobs.

It has been the site of deadly attacks in the past.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but it bore the hallmarks of the Daesh, which has claimed such attacks before.

In December, the Iraqi government announced the "end of the war" against Daesh, which has been expelled from the Baghdad region and urban areas of Iraq that it controlled.

Militant attacks have decreased significantly in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq since the announcement.

But Iraqi and US officials have warned Daesh would continue with insurgent-style attacks.

The toll could rise as more bodies were being recovered, Iraqi officials said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
