Netanyahu saddened by close ally Modi's Jerusalem vote
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he was "disappointed" by India's vote against recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital but would not let it dampen his six-day visit to India.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of a ceremonial reception at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi on January 15, 2018. / AFP
January 15, 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he was "disappointed" by India's refusal to back recognition of Jerusalem as his country's capital but would not let it spoil his landmark visit to India.

Netanyahu also vowed that Israel would "catch up" with the killers of a Jewish couple murdered in 2008 attacks in Mumbai whose son is accompanying him on a six-day trip to India.

The Israeli leader arrived on Sunday for a six-day tour as the head of the biggest business delegation he has taken on a foreign visit.

Netanyahu told the India Today media group, in an interview released on Monday, that he has a "special relationship" with his counterpart Narendra Modi.

But the run-up was clouded by India joining more than 100 countries at the United Nations in voting last month to condemn Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Naturally I am disappointed but I think this visit is a testament to the fact that our relationship is moving forward on so many fronts," Netanyahu said in the interview.

Missile deal

Ahead of the visit, India also cancelled a $500 million deal for Israeli Spike anti-tank missiles.

Israel exports an average of $1 billion of military equipment each year to India, but Modi wants to end India's status as the world's top defence importer.

But Netanyahu was again optimistic on the missile deal.

"I hope that this visit can help resolve this issue because I think there is a reasonable chance we can reach an equitable solution," he said.

Declaring that no details could be given until the end of his tour, Netanyahu added: "Our defence relationship is quite significant and it encompasses many things,"

"I think the keyword is defence. We want to defend ourselves. We are not aggressive nations, but very committed to making sure that no one can commit aggression against us."

During the Cold War, India didn't have open relations with Israel, leaning heavily in favour of the Palestinians. 

But over the last 25 years, ties between the two countries have warmed.

Netanyahu is the first Israeli leader to visit India in 15 years.

'Historic' visit

Modi also stressed how the "historic" visit would "further cement the close friendship between our nations."

Netanyahu expects to sign new agreements in energy, aviation and cinema production. He is to visit the Taj Mahal and Modi's home state of Gujarat as well as hold meetings with Bollywood stars in Mumbai.

But he will also make an emotional visit to a Jewish centre targeted in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, a symbolic gesture to India's tiny Jewish community.

Netanyahu is accompanied by 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg whose parents were among 166 people killed in the co-ordinated attacks on the city.

Indian-administered Kashmir protests

Netanyahu's visit sparked protests in the Shia-majority district of India-administered Kashmir, reports said on Monday.

According to a local English-language newspaper Kashmir Observer,protesters marched through the streets of Kargil – a remote area in the disputed Himalayan region – chanting "Netanyahu Go Back" and "Resistance Till Victory" slogans. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
