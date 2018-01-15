Indian troops shot dead five suspected rebels and four Pakistani soldiers on the de facto border of Kashmir, officials said on Monday, heightening tensions in the disputed Himalayan region.

At least five suspected rebels were killed in a gun battle with Indian troops after they crossed into the Indian-administered part of Kashmir from the Pakistani side of the disputed territory, officials said.

Fighting began when soldiers intercepted armed insurgents along the highly militarised de facto border called Line of Control (LoC) that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, said Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman.

Army officials said the rebels lobbed grenades and sprayed gunfire from automatic rifles in the fierce fighting. They said soldiers suffered no damage.

There was no independent confirmation of the gun battle, which occurred in the remote, mountainous and forested western Uri sector.

No rebel group fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately issued any statement about the incident.

Pakistani soldiers killed

In a separate firing episode, Pakistan's military said Indian troops fired across the de facto border killing four Pakistani soldiers Kotli area of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

It said the Pakistani troops returned fire, reportedly killing three Indian soldiers.

India didn't confirm that report and the Pakistani army's claim of Indian deaths could not be independently verified.

The statement said the Pakistani soldiers were "doing maintenance" on communication lines in the border village of Kotli when they came under fire on Monday.

Fragile peace

The two nuclear-armed neighbours routinely trade fire in Kashmir, which both countries claim in its entirety.

The latest cross border-attack incident comes days after Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s statement threatening a "nuclear bluff," drawing a strong condemnation from Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, who branded it irresponsible and not befitting Rawat’s office.

Pakistan and India have fought two wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

Rebel groups fighting over 500,000 Indian soldiers demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in the region, and most people support the rebels' cause against Indian rule while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

Nearly 100,000 people have been killed in the uprising since 1989 and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.