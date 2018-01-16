WORLD
Saudi Arabia emerges as close Trump ally to counter regional rivals
The first year of Donald Trump's presidency has seen the Arab country becoming one of the US' closest allies in the Middle East. But how effective has it been?
Donald Trump at a welcoming ceremony in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. / Reuters Archive
January 16, 2018

Saudi Arabia has emerged as US President Donald Trump's closest Arab ally. 

Over the past year it's been trying to influence several states in the Arab world to toe the Saudi line and contain Iran's growing influence in the region. 

The Gulf blockade and the crises in the Lebanese government were two notable examples. 

How effective has the Saudi-US alliance been, and have the two strengthened ties since Trump made his first foreign visit to the Kingdom after becoming president a year ago?  

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
