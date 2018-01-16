Saudi Arabia has emerged as US President Donald Trump's closest Arab ally.

Over the past year it's been trying to influence several states in the Arab world to toe the Saudi line and contain Iran's growing influence in the region.

The Gulf blockade and the crises in the Lebanese government were two notable examples.

How effective has the Saudi-US alliance been, and have the two strengthened ties since Trump made his first foreign visit to the Kingdom after becoming president a year ago?

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd has more.