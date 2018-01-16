India has reported an outbreak of a highly contagious bird flu virus near Bengaluru in the southern state of Karnataka, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) has said, citing a report from the Indian agriculture ministry.

The H5N8 virus was detected on December 26 among birds in the village of Dasarahalli, killing nine out of 951 birds.

Over 900 were culled, the Paris-based OIE said in a report posted on its website.

No details were given on the type of birds involved.

Chicken sales plummet

Meanwhile, sales of chicken have dropped drastically across the state even as public health officials say steps are being taken to contain the virus.

Last week senior Karnataka officials said that migratory birds coming from other countries could have spread the disease.

"If there are any symptoms of flu from birds from other (Indian) states we will prohibit their entry," Karnataka's animal husbandry minister A Manju told local media.