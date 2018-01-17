Democracy faced its most serious crisis in 2017, characterised by a rise in populism, erosion of the rule of law, and disregard for the freedom of the press, according to a new report released on Tuesday by Freedom House.

Freedom House, based in Washington, describes itself as a non-partisan watchdog group.

Its annual report on the state of political freedoms examines countries around the world and has often focused on the decline of democracy abroad.

Its assessment of 2017 cites major setbacks in several countries, including a slide toward authoritarianism in Hungary, internal repression in Russia and China, and an ethnic cleansing campaign in Myanmar against Rohingya Muslims.

The report also notes the rise of right-wing populist parties that espouse anti-immigrant sentiments in France, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.

According to the report, 113 countries have seen a marked decline in democracy, while only 62 have experienced a net improvement.

"Seventy-one countries suffered net declines in political rights and civil liberties, with only 35 registering gains. This marked the 12th consecutive year of decline in global freedom," the report said.

America first

The think tank slammed the Trump administration for withdrawing from America's "historical commitment to promoting and supporting democracy," calling it perhaps the most striking on a "long list of troubling developments" around the world in 2017.

The report criticises Trump for making false statements, refusing to disclose his taxes and other information, violating basic ethical standards and taking insufficient steps to counter Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Freedom House says democratic norms have been eroding in the US for some time, but at a much faster pace under Trump.

"In 2017 its core institutions were attacked by an administration that rejects established norms of ethical conduct across many fields of activity," the report said.

Arab world backslides

The think tank pointed to the walk back of democratic gains made in Tunisia after the 2011 revolution, saying "its hard-won democratic achievements are now under threat."

"Looming problems in 2017 included the continued postponement of sub-national elections, the ability of power brokers from the old regime to protect their interests through new legislation, failure to create and fully fund independent bodies called for in the constitution, executive domination of the legislature, and intimidation of the media."

The report also noted, "rulers in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt asserted their interests in reckless ways that perpetuated long-running conflicts in Libya and Yemen and initiated a sudden attempt to blockade Qatar, a hub of international trade and transportation."

Syria received an aggregate score of -1, achieving the lowest score of all states and surpassing North Korea which stands at +3.

