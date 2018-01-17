Hollywood seems to be obsessed these days with making films centred around female spies or assassins.

One example is the recently released Atomic Blonde starring Charlize Theron, as well as the upcoming Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence.

But the latest to jump onto the bandwagon is Proud Mary starring Taraji P. Henson.

"I just found it very interesting a female hit woman because we usually give life, we don't take it. I mean it's always interesting when a woman does that and where to places she go and who raised her? Like, how did this happen? Well, you know, basically she was raised from the street so that's all she knows. She was taken in by a very powerful mob family so when that's all you know, that's all you know, but what I love about it is when the audience meets her she's at a crossroads and then it becomes about redemption," said Henson.

The award-winning actress went from playing a brainy scientist in Hidden Figures to a hit-woman working for the mob.