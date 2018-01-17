TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
YPG and FETO issues continue to mar Turkey-US ties
Donald Trump's emergence as US president raised hopes in Turkey that relations would improve. But a year later, several issues continue to hurt relations between the NATO allies.
YPG and FETO issues continue to mar Turkey-US ties
US President Donald Trump meets with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey during the UN General Assembly in New York, US on September 21, 2017. / Reuters
January 17, 2018

When Donald Trump became president of the United States, there were high hopes in Turkey that relations would improve. 

"We support Turkey in the fight against terror and terror groups like ISIS (Daesh) and the PKK and ensure they have no safe quarter," Trump said a year ago.

Issues such as the extradition of US-based Fetullah Gulen and the YPG terror group in Syria had caused divisions between the two sides under Barack Obama's presidency. 

But the US still hasn't handed over Gulen, a businessman and cleric in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania.

Turkey says that Gulen heads Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) which is behind the defeated coup in 2016 that caused more than 250 lives.

Speaking last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, "One of the most problematic topics with the US is the extradition process of FETO and the US arming of the YPG in Syria. These are the major issues poisoning our relations. If the US doesn't correct its mistakes, relations may get worse."

Be it the US unilateral decision on Jerusalem or the conviction of a Turkish banker in the US, both sides have maintained diverging positions. 

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar has more on Turkey-US relations during a year of Trump's presidency.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us