TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Three killed in Turkey military aircraft crash
A military training plane crashes in southwestern Anatolia, killing two pilots and a technician on board. The cause of the crash still remains unknown.
Three killed in Turkey military aircraft crash
The CASA type plane took off from a base in western Anatolian province of Eskisehir and communication had been cut around nearly a hour later on January 17, 2018. / AA
January 17, 2018

Two pilots and a technician were killed when a military training aircraft crashed in southwestern Isparta province on Wednesday, according to a provincial governor.

The aircraft crashed in Kasikara town of Yalvac district, Isparta Governor Sehmus Gunaydin told Anadolu Agency.

The cause of the aircraft crash so far remains unknown, Gunaydin added.

“Unfortunately, we have three martyrs. There is no information on how this training aircraft crashed,” he said, adding a Turkish Air Forces helicopter arrived at the scene soon after the crash.

Turkish General Staff also confirmed the crash in a separate statement on its website.

“A military cargo plane, CN-235 CASA, carrying two pilots and a technician took off Eskisehir’s 1st Main Jet Base at 0803 GMT(11:03am) as part of a planned training flight. Contact with the aircraft was lost at around 0950 GMT (12:50pm) while search-and-rescue activities started immediately,” the statement said.

“The wreckage and the dead bodies of three gallant soldiers were found in the northern side of the Egirdir Lake at around 1130 GMT (14:30pm), ” it added. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us