WORLD
4 MIN READ
US says sanctions 'really starting to hurt' North Korea
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he's waiting to hear from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he seeks to have a conversation and that he was confident both of the countries would "get to that negotiating table."
US says sanctions 'really starting to hurt' North Korea
North and South Korea have softened their stance towards each other since they began talking on Pyongyang's participation in the upcoming Olympics. January 17, 2018 / AFP
January 18, 2018

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday the United States is receiving evidence that international sanctions are "really starting to hurt" North Korea, and praised China for putting pressure on Pyongyang.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in had attributed North Korea's recent willingness to talk to South Korea to the pain of sanctions, Tillerson told an event at Stanford University in California.

Tillerson said that he was confident the pressure would eventually bring North Korea to the negotiating table over its nuclear and missile programmes. Pyongyang has carried out nuclear and missiles tests in defiance of United Nations and other sanctions.

"We are getting a lot of evidence that these sanctions are really starting to hurt," Tillerson said, citing intelligence and anecdotal evidence from defectors.

He said Japan told a conference on North Korea in Vancouver on Tuesday that more than 100 North Korean fishing boats had drifted into its waters and two-thirds of those aboard them had died.

"What they learned is that they are being sent out in the winter time because there's food shortages and they are being sent out to fish with inadequate fuel to get back," he said.

China did not attend the Vancouver meeting, where 20 nations agreed to step up sanctions pressure on North Korea, but Tillerson highlighted Beijing's role.

"We have never had Chinese support for sanctions like we're getting now," he said.

"Russia's a slightly different issue, but the Chinese have leaned in hard on the North Koreans," he said.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim has more from Seoul.

Alleged Russian help

US President Donald Trump told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that Russia is helping North Korea evade sanctions and that Pyongyang is getting "closer every day" to being able to deliver a long-range missile to the United States.

Tillerson said that while North Korea had a record of seeking to drive a wedge between the United States and its allies through "charm offensives", Washington was supportive of the North-South dialogue.

He said it was possible North Korea's presence "may be their early effort to break the ice."

"We’ll see – nothing may come of it," he said.

Tillerson said of North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, "He knows how to reach me if he wants to talk. But he's got to tell me he wants to talk. We're not going to chase him."

Tillerson said he was confident the sides would eventually get to the negotiating table and he wanted to know when that happened that the United States had "very, very strong military options standing behind me."

The Trump administration has said repeatedly that all options are available, including military ones, in forcing North Korea to give up development of nuclear missiles capable of reaching the United States, although it prefers a diplomatic solution.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us