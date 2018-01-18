WORLD
CAR's internally displaced face acute food shortages
Violence has continued in Central African Republic since 2013, when mainly Muslim Seleka rebels took power, triggering reprisals by Christian "anti-balaka" militias, displacing tens of thousands.
Up to 30,000 people fled their homes in the Paoua region when fighting broke out between two armed groups days after Christmas last year. / Reuters Archive
January 18, 2018

Tens of thousands of people displaced by fighting along the Central African Republic's (CAR) border with Chad are facing food shortages in the makeshift camps, where they have been forced to live in deplorable conditions.

Up to 30,000 people fled their homes in the Paoua region when fighting broke out between two armed groups days after Christmas last year.

The World Food Programme is warning that it does not have enough food for all of them.

"The food is not enough. How long can we eat this for? It's not enough compared to what we used to eat at home," said Robertine Goboua, a displaced person. 

"We want peace to return so that we can go back home. What WFP gave us can only sustain us for two or three days, but it's not enough."

CAR has been hit by violence since 2013 when mainly Muslim Seleka rebels took power, triggering reprisals by Christian "anti-balaka" militias. 

The latest fighting has caused the country to drift further from peace.

TRT World'sSuheil Damouny has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
