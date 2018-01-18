WORLD
2 MIN READ
Muslim trainee lawyer kicked out of courtroom in Italy over headscarf
Asmae Belfakir was told by a judge to take her headscarf off or leave the courtroom on Wednesday in Bologna.
Muslim trainee lawyer kicked out of courtroom in Italy over headscarf
Morocccan-born trainee lawyer refuses to take off her veil and leaves the courtroom. (Photo: Archive) / AA
January 18, 2018

A Moroccan-born trainee lawyer was kicked out of a courtroom in Italy's Bologna province on Wednesday for wearing a Muslim veil, reports said.

The judge asked 25-year-old Asmae Belfakir either to remove her headscarf or leave the courtroom at Emilia-Romagna regional administrative court.

Belfakir refused to take off her headscarf and chose to leave, according to the Italian media.

The woman was chosen as a trainee by the legal office of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia.

Speaking to Italy's AGI news agency,she said she had never experienced anything like this before and had attended dozens of hearings at regional and state courts wearing the religious garment.

The Organisation of Young Italian Lawyers (AIGA) said the judge's action had been "inconceivable" and "against constitutional principles."

"There are no laws banning the veil in a courtroom — the judge had voiced an arbitrary position," said Bologna's Islamic Community Coordinator Yassine Lafram speaking to ANSA news agency.

Many social media users condemned the judge's order and voiced solidarity with the young trainee.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us