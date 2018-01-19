Anti-Trump sentiment, from the satirical to the angry, has appeared in music, cartoons and painting across all corners of the globe.

While decisions and statements of the US President Donald Trump have been cheered or protested and scrutinised around the world, Trump has also been providing plenty of inspiration for a generation of creative artists.

Rapper Eminem called Trump a racist, and asked fans not to support him.

His 2017 album Revival, contains frequent references to the US president.

In light of Trump's promise to build a wall along the US-Mexican border, Mexican artist Bosco Sodi who created a hand-made wall in New York's Washington Square Park said "it aims to show a civic and social act, that when people come together, they can destroy whatever wall - be it mental, political, psychological, or physical."

And in Jordan, in full view of the Occupied West Bank, eight artists have painted the country's biggest mural the Dome of the Rock to protest against US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In Togo, an artist Gustave Akpehou Djonda who painted an American flag with question marks in place of some of the stars that represent the country's different states said "I have been asking myself, who is this person, what will he change? What will he really accomplish?"

A Museum of Failure, which opened in Sweden and then the US in 2017, dedicated an entire section to Trump.

With three more years in office ahead, there'll be plenty more opportunities for artistic expression about America's 45th president.