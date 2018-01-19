CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Anti-Trump sentiment provides inspiration for artists
From Togo to Palestine, Donald Trump's presidency is inspiring artists all over the world as they reflect their artistic expression about America's 45th president.
Anti-Trump sentiment provides inspiration for artists
In this photo taken on Thursday, June 1, 2017, the board game ‘Trump: I’m Back And You’re Fired’ is on display at the Museum of Failure in Helsingborg, Sweden. / AP
January 19, 2018

Anti-Trump sentiment, from the satirical to the angry, has appeared in music, cartoons and painting across all corners of the globe. 

While decisions and statements of the US President Donald Trump have been cheered or protested and scrutinised around the world, Trump has also been providing plenty of inspiration for a generation of creative artists.

Rapper Eminem called Trump a racist, and asked fans not to support him. 

His 2017 album Revival, contains frequent references to the US president.

In light of Trump's promise to build a wall along the US-Mexican border, Mexican artist Bosco Sodi who created a hand-made wall in New York's Washington Square Park said "it aims to show a civic and social act, that when people come together, they can destroy whatever wall - be it mental, political, psychological, or physical."

And in Jordan, in full view of the Occupied West Bank, eight artists have painted the country's biggest mural the Dome of the Rock to protest against US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In Togo, an artist Gustave Akpehou Djonda who painted an American flag with question marks in place of some of the stars that represent the country's different states said "I have been asking myself, who is this person, what will he change? What will he really accomplish?"

A Museum of Failure, which opened in Sweden and then the US in 2017, dedicated an entire section to Trump. 

With three more years in office ahead, there'll be plenty more opportunities for artistic expression about America's 45th president.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us