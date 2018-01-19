WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump's First Year: Birth control access hit by Trump's funding cut
President Donald Trump's decision to slash funds for reproductive healthcare is having consequences beyond US borders. As Isabel Nakirya reports, thousands of women in Uganda are now at risk of losing out on vital family planning services.
Trump's First Year: Birth control access hit by Trump's funding cut
Biira Muyama gets injection, Uganda,19 January 2018 / TRTWorld
January 19, 2018

 In Uganda more than ten thousand women are at a risk of losing out on the Sayana contraceptive. Local NGO, Reproductive Health Uganda says it has already lost over half a million US dollars in funding for this project. And the shortage is now forcing women to resort to use less reliable methods.

The US under Donald Trump has cut more than six hundred million dollars in aid to 30 developing countries. Health Organizations are now trying to bridge the gap with donations from the European Union, but it's not enough. Uganda's Health Ministry estimates that one in ten women die every year from home unsafe abortions. TRT World's Isabel Nakirya reports for more on the story. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us