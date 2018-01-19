WORLD
3 MIN READ
More Venezuelans flee to Colombia as economic situation worsens
The Colombian government is grappling with providing migrants with their basic needs such as food, shelter and medical care.
More Venezuelans flee to Colombia as economic situation worsens
A young man pushes his luggage after crossing the Simon Bolivar international bridge from Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia on July 25, 2017 / Reuters Archive
January 19, 2018

The number of Venezuelans living in Colombia jumped 62 percent in the last half of 2017 to more than 550,000, its migration authority said on Friday, as Venezuela's economic devastation hastens migration to the neighboring country.

Most of the Venezuelan migrants lack visas and have fled food shortages and the world's steepest inflation by crossing the 2,219 km (1,379-mile) porous border to Colombia.

While Venezuelan engineers work in Colombia's oil industry and many professionals have flocked to the capital city Bogota, a growing number of poor people from that country have settled in Colombian border towns.

In Cucuta, close to the Venezuelan border, many sleep in parks and wash their laundry in creeks.

The influx has forced Colombia to grapple with migrants arriving in need of food, shelter and medical care, often given at the government's expense.

Venezuela's Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than 650,000 Venezuelans passed through Colombia on their way to other countries or returned home during 2017, the authority said in a report.

"Close to 60 percent of Venezuelan citizens who left our country left for destinations other than Venezuela," migration head Christian Kruger said in the report.

About 1.3 million Venezuelans have registered for a special migration card that allows them to cross the border by day to buy food and other products that are scarce in their own country.

On an average day in 2017, more than 30,000 Venezuelans used the cards to enter and leave Colombia across the land border, where smugglers thrive by selling increasingly unavailable but heavily subsidised Venezuelan products to Colombians.

Of those Venezuelans living in Colombia, 126,000 have legal permission to stay, including some 69,000 who have taken advantage of a humanitarian visa introduced in July, the report said.

The UN is willing to send more aid to Colombia to help the country cope with the arriving migrants, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on a visit to the Andean country last week

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us