WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least one killed as YPG targets hospitals in northern Syria
"YPG knows coordinates of the complex, but still targeted it," says Moheyeddin Othman, the administrator of the only psychiatric hospital in the region.
At least one killed as YPG targets hospitals in northern Syria
Injured patients receive medical treatment at a hospital after the attacks by the PKK-linked YPG at two hospitals in Azez district of Aleppo, Syria on January 19, 2018. / AA
January 20, 2018

A woman killed and at least twelve people injured after two medical centres was hit by the PKK terror group-linked YPG in Azez region of northern Syria.

One of the centres targeted serves as the only psychiatric hospital in the region and even patients from YPG-held areas like Afrin receive treatment in the facility.

The second fire attack which hit near the maternity hospital did not cause any loss or injuries.

The incident comes as Turkish offensive looms to clear the militants from Syria's Afrin region. 

As TRT World's Ahmed Al Burai reports, the shelling caused spontaneous anti-YPG protests in the town.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us