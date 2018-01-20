The Turkish army said it launched new strikes on Saturday against YPG positions in northern Syria, amid mounting expectations of a cross-border ground operation.

The army said it responded in "legitimate self-defence" and hit camps and refuges used by the YPG in response to fire coming from the Afrin region controlled by the militia group, which Turkey deems to be a terrorist organisation.

Similar strikes had also taken place on Friday, it confirmed.

Turkey has repeatedly threatened over the last days to launch a ground operation, also the including pro-Ankara Free Syrian Army, to oust the YPG from Afrin and the area.

Ankara views the YPG as being the Syrian offshoot of the PKK which has waged a bloody campaign in Turkey for more than three decades and is regarded as a terror group by Ankara and the US and the European Union.

TRT World'sAhmed al Burai has more from Hatay on the Turkish-Syrian border.

But the US says the YPG is an ally in the fight against Daesh, playing a key role in pushing the extremists out of their Syrian strongholds.

Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said Friday that the operation had "de-facto begun" because of the shelling but confirmed that Turkish troops had not yet crossed over into Syria.

Analysts say that crucial for any major ground operation will be approval from Moscow which has a military presence in the area.

Turkey's army chief General Hulusi Akar and spy chief Hakan Fidan were in Moscow on Thursday for talks with Russian counterparts on Syria.

Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss terrorism

On Friday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Adviser Gen HR McMaster discussed the fight against terrorism, and in particular Turkey's apprehensions over the security situation along its borders.

According to a statement released by the Turkish presidency, the importance of strategic partnership between the two countries and the fight against "all kind of" terrorism in the region, particularly PKK, Daesh and Al Qaeda was emphasised during the phone conversation.

Kalin said US support to the PKK terrorist organization's extension YPG/PYD should end.

The statement added that Kalin and McMaster agreed that Syria's stabilization through a "reliable" political transition, which will not threaten its neighbors, will contribute to the peace and security of the region.

They also confirmed the importance of Iraq's territorial integrity for the region's welfare and stability.