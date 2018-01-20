TÜRKİYE
11 people killed in central Turkey bus crash
Dozens others injured in Turkey's central Eskisehir province when bus hits trees on way to northwestern Bursa province from capital Ankara.
The picture shows the crash site in Turkey's central Eskisehir Province, January 20, 2017. / AA
January 20, 2018

Eleven people were killed and 44 others wounded in a bus crash in central Eskisehir province early on Saturday, according to a provincial governor.

The accident occurred in Eskisehir when the bus was on its way to northwestern Bursa province from capital Ankara.

The tour bus, belonging to Kartallar Gezi firm, reportedly hit trees on the roadside of the Eskisehir-Bursa highway.

Earlier, some reports suggested the death toll in the incident was as high as 13; however, Eskisehir Governor Ozdemir Cakacak maintained the death toll at 11.

Cakacak told media the injured were currently being treated at three different hospitals.

"I wish Allah's mercy on our citizens who have lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

"The accident is currently under investigation," he added. 

The driver and his assistant have been remanded in custody.

