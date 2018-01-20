WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al Malki says the arrest of 16-year-old Ahed al Tamimi is “another proof on Israeli policies and crimes.”
Palestine takes Israel to ICC over detained children
A screaming Palestinian child is treated at al Shifa hospital after Israeli forces shelled her home in Gaza City on July 18, 2014. / AFP
January 20, 2018

The Palestinian Authority has submitted a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Israeli violations against Palestinian children. 

The move came as Israeli authorities extended the detention of 16-year-old girl Ahed al Tamimi for the fifth time on charges of attacking Israeli soldiers. 

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Minister Riad al Malki called on ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to “exercise her legal authority without delay to prevent the continuation of crimes being committed against the Palestinian people.” 

He cited the case of Ahed al Tamimi, who was first detained by Israeli forces on December 19 as “another proof on Israeli policies and crimes” against the Palestinians. 

“This complaint against Israeli criminals is a proof on the necessity to accelerate the opening of a criminal investigation to guarantee fair justice to Palestinian children and victims,” he said. 

Last week, the Palestinian Central Council announced the referral of the issues of Israeli settlement building and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails to the ICC.

According to Palestinian figures, over 6,400 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, including 300 children. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us