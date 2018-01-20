WORLD
2 MIN READ
Belgian designer distributes origami-style cardboard tents to homeless
Xavier Van der Stappen used cardboard donated by a local factory and worked with designers to produce the first 20 portable cardboard tents which he paid for himself. He is planning to make 100 more after he receives feedback from users.
Belgian designer distributes origami-style cardboard tents to homeless
The factory that donated the cardboard recommended Van der Stappen use a local prison service to make the tents. The irony of the situation appealed to him. / Reuters
January 20, 2018

Homeless people in the Belgian capital are constantly under threat because tents are illegal on the streets of Brussels.

But the origami-style cardboard shelters that entrepreneur Xavier Van den Stappen has made and distributed to the homeless, aren't.

Each shelter costs around 35 dollars to make and they are manufactured by inmates at a local prison. 

The region around Belgium’s capital city had more than 4,000 homeless people last March, according to La Strada, a public body which tracks the numbers of homeless.

The shelters, warmer than tents, can be folded and carried from place to place.

"It's a way to respond to direct need. I think it's cold now, it's the winter and I feel very bad when I see people living in the street. If I had more money, I will probably open a house," Stappen said.

TRT World's Jack Parrock reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us