Upon the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al Jaafari, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Iraq on Sunday.

Cavusoglu is planned to have meetings with Prime Minister Haider al Abadi and some Iraqi Turkmen politicians in Baghdad.

As two countries look to strengthen their relations, regional issues and fight against the PKK and Daesh terror groups are expected to be high on the agenda.

As TRT World’s Andrew Hopkins reports, Turkey also wants to mediate between the Iraqi government and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) as the two’s relationship deteriorated following an independence referendum last year.