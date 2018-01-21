TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish foreign minister to visit Iraq as both countries seek closer ties
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al Jaafari and is also expected to meet Prime Minister Haider al Abadi on Sunday.
Turkish foreign minister to visit Iraq as both countries seek closer ties
This August 23, 2017 file photo shows Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) and Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al Jaafari preparing to attend a joint press conference in Baghdad, Iraq. / AP
January 21, 2018

Upon the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al Jaafari, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Iraq on Sunday.

Cavusoglu is planned to have meetings with Prime Minister Haider al Abadi and some Iraqi Turkmen politicians in Baghdad.

As two countries look to strengthen their relations, regional issues and fight against the PKK and Daesh terror groups are expected to be high on the agenda.

As TRT World’s Andrew Hopkins reports, Turkey also wants to mediate between the Iraqi government and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) as the two’s relationship deteriorated following an independence referendum last year.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us