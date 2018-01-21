It took nine months to liberate Mosul from Daesh which had declared Iraq's second largest city as their 'caliphate' in 2014.

After the fiercest fighting which saw US-backed Iraqi forces pushing out the militants, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al Abadi declared victory last year.

Much of the city is in ruins and residents who have been trickling in have an enormous task as they look to rebuild their lives.

The toll on its youngest residents has been even greater.

Every day, the children of people who have returned to Mosul walk through their crumbled city on their way to school - a constant reminder of the bloody fighting and aerial bombings.

TRT World's Anelise Borges takes a look at how Mosul's youngest are coping.