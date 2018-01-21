WORLD
As Trump begins second year, women stage nationwide protests
Hundreds of thousands of women and their male supporters took the streets in Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and other cities for the second Women's March.
Demonstrators take part in the second annual Women's March in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 20, 2018. / Reuters
January 21, 2018

Protestors took to the streets en masse across the United States Saturday, hoisting anti-Donald Trump placards, banging drums and donning pink caps symbolic of the resistance for a second Women's March opposing the president one year to the day of his inauguration.

By mid-morning hundreds of thousands of marchers had assembled in Washington, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities nationwide, many donning the famous pink knit hats - a reference to Trump's videotaped boasts of his license to grope women without repercussions.

Protestors hoisted placards with messages including "Fight like a girl" and "A woman's place is in the White House" and "Elect a clown, expect a circus."

The marches aim to build on the movement launched last year when more than three million people turned out nationwide, voicing opposition to the Republican president's swearing-in.

The weekend of demonstrations have vowed to keep that momentum rolling with the theme "Power to the Polls" - a message designed to drive national voter registration and maximize women's involvement in the 2018 midterm elections, translating enthusiasm into concrete political action.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
