WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey ready to mediate between Baghdad and Erbil
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says that Ankara is ready to help to de-escalate tensions between Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq.
Turkey ready to mediate between Baghdad and Erbil
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, meets with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al Jaafari in Baghdad, Iraq, (file photo). / AP
January 22, 2018

A controversial non-binding independence referendum was held in northern Iraq in September 2017 that increased tensions in the region. 

More than 90 per cent of voters in northern Iraq were in favour of independence.

Turkish Foreign Ministers says that Turkey is ready to mediate talks between Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq.

"Everyone should respect the Iraqi constitution and the decision taken by the Iraqi courts. If they want to search for their rights, they have to search for it in Baghdad and not anywhere else. There is a dialogue process. We are ready to make it easy and get a result from this talks." says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. 

After the referendum, Iraqi troops took over areas disputed with the KRG such as Kirkuk.

And countries that are bordering the KRG including Turkey condemned the vote saying the referendum provoked more instability in an already unstable region.

Since Turkish troops who had been training Peshmerga forces against Daesh are still in Bashiqa Camp,  tensions still exist between Ankara and Baghdad government.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us