As the global population ages, dealing with elderly depression, loneliness and quality of life has become one of the most pressing challenges of modern society.

But in a first for the UK, a nursing home has invited a full-time children's daycare centre to be stationed there.

The idea to combine the two generations came from daycare centre owner Judith Ish-Horowicz who had been bringing children to the nursing home for years.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more on the story.