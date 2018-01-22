TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
How far will Operation Olive Branch extend in Syria?
Turkish Armed Forces capture strategic Bursaya mountain in northern Syria’s Afrin. The YPG/PKK have used the mountain previously to launch mortar shells and missiles into Kilis in Turkey and Azaz in Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.
How far will Operation Olive Branch extend in Syria?
Turkish Army officers stand next to their tank on the border with Syria, January 22, 2018. / AP
January 22, 2018

Scattered celebrations could be seen in Turkey's city of Diyarbakir as the Turkish army launched Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin. But the operation is still in its early stages.

Troops and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) kicked off an accompanying ground operation on Sunday. Turkey says it wants to secure its border by pushing out the YPG from Afrin and eventually Manbij in Syria. Ankara considers the YPG to be an affiliate of the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by the US, Turkey, and the European Union.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey was not eyeing Syrian territories and clarified that the ongoing operation in Syria's Afrin region would end as soon as its objective was met.

There are some reports of civilians fleeing Afrin. Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says the aim is to form a 30-kilometre-deep safe zone in Afrin, from the border with Turkey, heading south, for the Syrians who choose to remain.

TRT World'sCourtney Kealy has more on Operation Olive Branch and its potential to expand further east of the Euphrates River into YPG/PKK territory.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us